Watch this world record attempt at creating the biggest 'wall of death' ever

A world record attempt at creating the biggest 'wall of death' ever took place at the Hellfest extreme music festival in France this week.

Thousands of fans lined up and charged at each other as deathcore outfit Slaughter To Prevail performed on the Main Stage at the four-day event in Clisson.

A video showing the attempt can be viewed below. The video posted on Instagram includes the caption "biggest wall of death", suggesting the festival consider the world record to have been set.

The clip shows thousands of metalheads waiting for the instruction to charge, before chaos reigns and the audience becomes a swirling mass of bodies.

Slaughter To Prevail frontman Alex Terrible told the Hellfest crowd after the 'wall of death': "Next time, wall of death will be bigger. France, you are not pussies. I like it!"

Hellfest runs from June 27 to June 30 and is headlined by Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold, Machine Head and Foo Fighters.

It's not the first time Hellfest has tried to smash the world record. In 2014, a spectacular attempt took place during French band Dagoba's set. There was also a less successful go at it in 2019.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it cannot be confirmed that Hellfest's attempt is the world's biggest example of a 'wall of death' ever, it certainly beats this weak attempt from Kentucky, USA, last year.

Other bands headlining the various stages at Hellfest 2024 include The Offspring, Saxon, The Prodigy, Dropkick Murphys, Enter Shikari, Body Count, Suicidal Tendencies, Mr Bungle, Cradle of Filth, Dimmu Borgir, Fu Manchu, Dismember and Pain of Salvation.

A post shared by Hellfest Open Air Festival (@hellfestopenair) A photo posted by on