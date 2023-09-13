"It’s okay Kentucky, we still love you": watch what is surely the most failed attempt at a wall of death in heavy metal history

Picture the scene: you're a beloved modern metal band ripping it up at a show in Pikeville, Kentucky in the middle of a red-hot run with brothers-in-arms, After The Burial. You're mid-song in front of a packed-out crowd, about to drop one of the heaviest breakdowns from within your entire arsenal. You know what needs to happen: it's wall of death time.

You ask the audience to split right down the middle, and they willingly oblige, each half pinned against either side of the venue floor. The empty space between both sides looks vast. Chaos is about to happen. You gear up, drop the heavy stuff and...everyone...just...kind of...stands there? Doing nothing? Uh, this is kinda awkward.

That unfortunate scene is exactly what happened to the poor sods in Aussie metalcore crew Alpha Wolf at a show at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Monday night (September 11). A video of the non-incident since uploaded by the band themselves has gone viral, with reactions ranging from the bemused to the truly tickled.

"Top 10 wall of death fail compilations," say Alpha Wolf in a caption accompanying the video, which was posted to Twitter soon after the show and perfectly captures the disastrous wall of death attempt. "It’s okay Kentucky," they add, "we still love you."

Watch the clip for yourself below. To be honest, when you get to a certain point, walls of death are exhausting, so we can't totally hold it against Kentucky for sitting this one out. Alpha Wolf's US tour continues across the next few weeks before they hit Europe and the UK this December. We can only imagine they'll have a lot more success with crowd participation from hereon in.