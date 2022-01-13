Watch this p*ssed off cat sing along to Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train

Earlier this week, the internet, doing what it does best, alerted us to the existence of a cat that looked remarkably like Queen's Freddie Mercury. Now, our attention has been sent to yet another feline phenomenon: a cat singing along to Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train.

The TikTok video, created by guitarist @kparz, sees him expertly playing out the iconic 80s riff to a clip of a seemingly mardy cat, yowling into a microphone. The original video, captioned "air defence warning", was recorded by @narutobravoo, and has been watched a whopping 12 million times.

Of course, the cat collab has done pretty well for itself too, scoring over half a million views at this time of writing. And we're hardly surprised, as what could be better than our fluffy friends pairing up with The Prince Of Darkness?

The comments are pretty entertaining as well, with one user throwing in a new name for the grumpy pet, being The Prince Of Catness. There's also Cat Sabbath and Fuzzy Ozzy, which are also serious contenders.

And for more metal kitties, why not check out this supercut classic of a whole host of cats rocking out to Disturbed's Down With The Sickness?

Check out Fuzzy Ozzy below (yes, that's our favourite).