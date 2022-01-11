This cat has gone viral for looking like Freddie Mercury

In one of life's many blessings, the internet has become an infinite pool when it comes to learning more about the world around us. Sure, you can use it to research important scientific discoveries or to check the weather, but you'd certainly be missing out on the finer things it has to offer. Like this cat, Mostaccioli, who's been making the rounds across the web thanks to its likeness to Queen's late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Mostaccioli, which means "moustaches" in Italian, is a female British Shorthair from California, who – if you hadn't already guessed – looks as if it has a giant moustache across its face. The deceiving patch of fur is black in colour, and contrasts heavily against the rest of her body, which is mostly white. She also has big green eyes that are simply adorable. Yes, Mostaccioli has already won us over, too.

The feline even has her own Instagram page, which she shares with her sister, Izanami, who's a Scottish Fold. It currently has 10.8K followers, so they're a pretty popular pair.

The account is managed by their owner Natalie, who, according to iHeart, works at a veterinarian's office, and fell in love with our Freddie-like friend after finding her in a litter of stray kittens in 2020.

Speaking of cat people, Freddie Mercury had a love for the fluffy-pawed critters himself, and at one point, owned ten. His devotion to his pets ran a little deeper than most though, as he would even call them when out on the road with Queen, and viewed them as his "children".

According to Mercury’s personal assistant Peter Freestone, it all started with Freddie's first cats, Tom and Jerry. “He’d get to a hotel, we’d dial through, and he really would talk to his cats" he explained. Mary would hold Tom and Jerry in turn up to the receiver to listen to Freddie talking. This continued throughout the years with succeeding feline occupants of his houses.”

“Freddie treated the cats like his own children,” explained Jim Hutton, Mercury’s boyfriend of seven years, in his memoir Mercury and Me. “He would constantly fuss over them, and if any of them came to any harm when Freddie was away, heaven help us. During the day the cats had the run of the house and grounds, and at night one of us would round them up and bring them inside.”

Back to Mostaccioli though – her owner Natalie is currently raising funds for the non-profit organization Cats of San Bernardino. Thanks to the two cats' increasing fame, they've raised $10,000 in donations. See what Mostaccioli looks like below:

