Watch this adorable little girl blast out some gnarly scream vocals

Ever lamented that your parents never shoved you into music lessons or made you take up a hobby at a seriously young age? Well, you're not alone. After all, what better way to get ahead than by swapping your toddler toys for a microphone/guitar and becoming a musical mastermind by the time you're out of school? By the looks of it, this is Devin Nickles' plan for his young daughter, Audrey.

When not playing drums in his metal band Wind Cries Mary, Devin spends plenty of time in his home studio with his daughter, who enjoys screaming along to his music. By the sounds of it too, she's been receiving clear instruction on how to scream effectively - and safely - as she's already packing some serious chops.

Over on their TikTok account, dad Devin records Audrey showing off her skills. In one video, she covers Let It Go from Disney's Frozen - while sporting a dazzling Elsa costume - but with a metal twist. 'LET IT GOOOOOOOOOO' Audrey screams. Naming the characters in between some seriously bottom-heavy riffs, she continues, 'OLAF! KRISTOFF! ELSA!'. Meanwhile, her tiny sibling watches on whilst headbanging. It's seriously cute stuff.

In another video, Audrey declares her admiration for a certain kids' cartoon show, and screams out 'PEPPA PIG' before treating the world to a feisty (and adorable) 'BLEGH!'.

Elsewhere, she offers a mini metal version of the SpongeBob Squarepants theme tune, before introducing some impromptu screams about 'unicorns and bunnies'.

By the looks of it, Devin and Audrey will even be releasing their very own record soon, titled the Toddler Terror Album. We'll be waiting!

Check out some of Audrey's badass singing below: