Watch these metal dudes brutally scream compliments at one other in a hilarious, wholesome video

A post shared by Andrew Baena (@baenacarcosa) A photo posted by on

Mid-week blues got ya down? Well fear not folks, not only is the weekend now within arm’s reach, but we’ve got two metal blokes here to forcefully imbed compliments into your brain via the medium of aggressive screamo singing. And no, we’re not joking.

In a charmingly funny Instagram post, Andrew Baena, guitarist of deathcore band Carcosa, shares a skit with vocalist and bandmate Johnny Ciardullo, which finds the pair freestyle screaming along to a heavy riff.

In an unexpected – and entirely wholesome – twist, whilst reading notes off of paper, the duo brutally spit out heartfelt compliments, such as “YOU HAVE GORGEOUS CHEEKBONES” and “YOU’RE A TRUE GIFT TO THE PEOPLE IN YOUR LIIIIIIIIIIIIFEEEEEE”.

Of course, metal lyrics usually tend to be as hostile as they sound, so hearing screamo performed this way is pretty hilarious. And if these two silver-tongued sweeties can’t induce a morsel of good feeling into your blackened heart today, quite frankly, we don’t know what will.

For an extra laugh or two, be sure to check out the duo’s other videos, where you can find the pair screamo-singing tongue twisters, pick up lines and more.