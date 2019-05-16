Watch The Who play Won't Get Fooled Again on kids' instruments

The Who have hooked up with The Roots and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to perform the band's 1971 single Won’t Get Fooled Again... on classroom instruments.

In the clip, Roger Daltrey plays tambourine and sings while Who guitarist Pete Townshend joins in in toy guitar. The the line-up is completed by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who accompanies the action on Casio keyboard and wood block, while the rest of the instrumentation is provided by house band The Roots.

Previously, Fallon has ben joined in the classroom by Aerosmith – for a version of Walk This Way – while Metallica played the classic Enter Sandman, and Lyndsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks performed Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit Don't Stop.

The Who’s next stop on their Moving On! tour will take place on this evening at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The band will then return to England on June 6 for a special show at London’s Wembley Stadium where they’ll be joined by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and The Kaiser Chiefs.

Last week, it was confirmed that Daltrey would release the Tommy Orchestral album to mark the record’s 50th anniversary.