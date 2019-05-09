The Who’s Roger Daltrey to release live Tommy orchestral album

Roger Daltrey has revealed he’ll release a live orchestral version of The Who’s classic 1969 album Tommy this summer.

The live performance was captured last year at the site of the original Woodstock in upstate New York, with Daltrey and his band joined by conductor Keith Leveson and The Budapest Scoring Orchestra to play a new arrangement of the record by composer David Campbell.

Tommy Orchestral will be released on July 14 on CD, 2LP and on digital and streaming platforms via Polydor and has been planned in celebration of the original record’s 50th anniversary.

Daltrey says: “Pete Townshend’s music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band.

“Tommy can mean whatever you want it to mean. I use the characters in it as metaphors for parts of the human condition, so it’s a kind of a story of the human spirit.

“Even though it is 50 years on, I approach it as though I'm singing it for the first time.”

To mark the album announcement, a stream of Pinball Wizard from the performance has been released and can be listened to below.

The Who, meanwhile, are currently on tour across North America on the first leg of their Moving On! tour.

The band will then return to England on June 6 for a special show at London’s Wembley Stadium where they’ll be joined by an orchestra.

Roger Daltrey: Tommy Orchestral

1. Overture

2. It's A Boy

3. 1921

4. Amazing Journey

5. Sparks

6. Eyesight To The Blind

7. Christmas

8. Cousin Kevin

9. The Acid Queen

10. Do You Think It's Alright

11. Fiddle About

12. Pinball Wizard

13. There's A Doctor

14. Go To The Mirror

15. Tommy, Can You Hear

16. Smash The Mirror

17. Refrain - It's A Boy

18. I’m Free

19. Miracle Cure

20. Sensation

21. Sally Simpson

22. Welcome

23. Tommy's Holiday Camp

24. We're Not Gonna Take It