Watch Buckingham & McVie play Don’t Stop on kids' instruments

Earlier this week, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie were guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Fleetwood Mac pair were on the show to promote their new self-titled album which was released last week. And while there, a clip was filmed of them playing their classic track Don’t Stop on children’s classroom instruments, with Fallon, The Roots, and youngsters from SeriousFun – Paul Newman’s network of more than 30 camps worldwide for kids with serious illnesses – joining in.

The collaboration between Buckingham and McVie began in 2014 when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for their On With The Show tour, with album sessions taking place at The Village Studios in Los Angeles.

Buckingham said: “We had gone in the studio before the last Fleetwood Mac tour to begin this duet album and the meaning became even broader than, ‘Let’s get on with the tour.’ It became, ‘Let’s get on with everything we’ve got left to do.’

“We didn’t go in assuming it was going to be wonderful. We knew we loved each other and we wanted to go in and do it, but whether on not the process would reveal itself to be as enlightening and as effortless as it seems to have been was another question.”

McVie added: “For me, this is all a fresh beginning because I didn’t even know myself I would end up coming back into the band after so long – and to take off into another level with Lindsay. I guess I rediscovered my love for writing and my love for music.”

Buckingham and McVie will play dates across North America this summer. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Jun 21: Atlanta Chastain Park, GA

Jun 23: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jun 24: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 26: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jun 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 30: Philadelphia Mann Center For The Performing Arts, PA

Jul 02: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 03: Chicago Northerly Island, IL

Jul 05: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 19: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA

Jul 21: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheater, CA

Jul 22: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV

Jul 25: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 27: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Q&A: Lindsey Buckingham