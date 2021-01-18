Watch the trailer for forthcoming Serj Tankian film Truth To Power

System Of A Down vocalist Serj Tankian has shared the first trailer for Truth To Power, a new documentary about his life, exploring his “journey through the turbulent intersection of music and activism over three decades,” from LA clubs to the centre of the 2018 Armenian Revolution.



Talking to Rolling Stone in December, Tankian said that film “includes a lot of stuff about my youth, my motivations, what made me an activist and how I ended up in the revolution in Armenia in 2018... It’s quite interesting as a music doc.”

Released in ‘virtual cinemas’ on Oscilloscope Laboratories on February 19, the documentary will feature an original score composed by Tankian in addition to choice segments from the singer’s upcoming Elasticity EP, itself due for release in February. Truth to Power also features interviews with Tankian’s System of a Down bandmates, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and US super-producer Rick Rubin.

Later, in what promises to be a busy year, the singer will also release two albums of cinematic music, and a 24-minute piano concerto.

In related news, Tankian and Tom Morello have joined forces for a collaborative cover of Gang Of Four’s post-punk classic Natural’s Not In It. The track is the first single to emerge from The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, a tribute to guitarist Gill, who passed away in February 2020. The original version of Natural’s Not In It appeared on Gang Of Four’s hugely influential debut album, Entertainment! Other acts set to feature on the album include Idles, Helmet and Killing Joke.