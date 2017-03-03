Watch The Neal Morse Band perform Wind At My Back

The Neal Morse Band have made their live video of Wind At My Back available with Prog.

The performance features on the upcoming Morsefest 2015 package, which will launch on March 24 via Radiant Records/Metal Blade on 2DVD, 2 Blu-ray and 4CD.

Morse is joined in the video by his former Spock’s Beard colleague Nick D’Virgilio for the track, which originally appeared on Spock’s Beard’s 2002 concept album Snow.

The Neal Morse Band bassist Randy George says: “Wind At My Back is one of those songs that I always love to play and I always love to listen to – and the versions that we did at Morsefest are some of the best I’ve ever heard!”

Morsefest 2015 spanned two nights, with the new package featuring both sets containing more than five-hours of material, including complete performances of the Sola Scriptura and Question albums.”

The Neal Morse Band released their latest record The Similitude Of A Dream last year. They head out on the road across Europe later this month.

Morsefest 2015 contents

Disc 1

Intro The Call The Grand Experiment Go the Way You Go MacArthur Park A Whole ‘Nother Trip New Jerusalem Question Mark Intro Temple of The Living God Another World The Outsider Sweet Elation In the Fire Solid As the Sun The Glory of The Lord Outside Looking In 12 Entrance Inside His Presence The Temple Of the Living God Reprise

Disc 2

Intro The Door The Conflict My Heart The Conclusion Waterfall At the End of the Day Wind at My Back Whirlwind Medley Thank You’s

Additional

Making-of Documentary

Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy

Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden

Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel

May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA