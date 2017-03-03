Watch The Neal Morse Band perform Wind At My Back

The Neal Morse Band have made their live video of Wind At My Back available with Prog.
The performance features on the upcoming Morsefest 2015 package, which will launch on March 24 via Radiant Records/Metal Blade on 2DVD, 2 Blu-ray and 4CD.
Morse is joined in the video by his former Spock’s Beard colleague Nick D’Virgilio for the track, which originally appeared on Spock’s Beard’s 2002 concept album Snow.
The Neal Morse Band bassist Randy George says: “Wind At My Back is one of those songs that I always love to play and I always love to listen to – and the versions that we did at Morsefest are some of the best I’ve ever heard!”
Morsefest 2015 spanned two nights, with the new package featuring both sets containing more than five-hours of material, including complete performances of the Sola Scriptura and Question albums.”
The Neal Morse Band released their latest record The Similitude Of A Dream last year. They head out on the road across Europe later this month.
- Neal Morse Band live review - Whittier Center Theater, California
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon console to be auctioned
- ArcTanGent 2017: God Is An Astronaut, Boris among additions
Morsefest 2015 contents
Disc 1
- Intro
- The Call
- The Grand Experiment
- Go the Way You Go
- MacArthur Park
- A Whole ‘Nother Trip
- New Jerusalem
- Question Mark Intro
- Temple of The Living God
- Another World
- The Outsider
- Sweet Elation
- In the Fire
- Solid As the Sun
- The Glory of The Lord
- Outside Looking In
- 12
- Entrance
- Inside His Presence
- The Temple Of the Living God Reprise
Disc 2
- Intro
- The Door
- The Conflict My Heart
- The Conclusion
- Waterfall
- At the End of the Day
- Wind at My Back
- Whirlwind Medley
- Thank You’s
Additional
- Making-of Documentary
Neal Morse Band Premiere So Far Gone
The Neal Morse Band 2017 tour dates
Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy
Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany
Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany
Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium
Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany
Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden
Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK
Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel
May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA