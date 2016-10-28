Neal Morse Band Premiere So Far Gone

The Neal Morse Band have premiered the brand new official promo video for So Far Gone with Prog.

The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album, a double concept affair, titled The Similitude Of A Dream. The album was inspired by John Bunyan’s epic 17th century morality tale The Pilgrim’s Progress and is released through Radiant Records on November 12.

Speaking about the album in the forthcoming issue of Prog Morse days, “I felt we had a great album but Mike said that he felt we had just made the album of our careers.”

In typically unabashed style, drummer Mike Portnoy confirms this. “I think what we cam up with is an instant masterpiece.”