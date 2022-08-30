Watch the first trailer for the new Weird Al Yankovic film starring Daniel Radcliffe

The first trailer for that Weird Al Yankovic biopic starring Daniel 'Harry Potter' Radcliffe is out, and it's unsurprisingly very weird

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic
The first full trailer for the upcoming film, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, has been released. 

Starring Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, the film explores the life and career of comedy musician "Weird Al" Yankovic (real name Alfred Matthew Yankovic), who is known for creating world-famous parody versions of hit songs.

In the trailer, Radcliffe sports a bushy wig and small moustache, and co-stars alongside Evan Rachel Wood, who plays his 'love interest', Madonna (yes, the actual pop legend, Madonna, despite the pair never having dated in real life).

There's also copious amounts of drinking, drug-fuelled partying, plenty of "weird" behaviour, bizarre performances, and even an unexpected make-out session with the aforementioned pop princess.

The movie is a satirical and dramatised depiction of the 62-year-old musician's life: in contrast to his character in the film, 'Weird Al' has never done illegal drugs, nor particularly engaged in reckless, rockstar behaviour. 

Other actors set to appear in the movie include Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, and Quinta Brunson.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, and will be released on The Roku Channel on November 4.

Watch the trailer below:

