Watch the cinematic video for Jesse Jo Stark's love-gone-sour tearjerker Tornado

By published

LA singer/songwriter Jesse Jo Stark recruits her sister Frankie for the video for haunting new single Tornado

Jesse Jo Stark
(Image credit: Laurie Lynn Stark)

LA-based singer/songwriter Jesse Jo Stark has released another teaser for her forthcoming debut album Doomed, in the form of moody love-gone-sour anthem Tornado.

The chorus for the moody country-noir single runs:

"I will go where the wind blows
Tornado, could be fatal
Son’t get too close to me baby
Moving fast
Anything in my path
Ain’t never coming back"

Speaking about the track, which follows on from the June release of Modern Love, Stark says “It’s a story of letting a feeling take you to heaven then bury you 6 feet in the ground...somewhere in the desert”.

The video for the single features Stark's sister Frankie as a heartbroken bride-to-be. Watch the video below:

Stark will play her first ever headlining shows in London (September 30), Los Angeles (October 15), and New York (October 19)  following the release of Doomed, which will emerge on September 21. 

Jesse Jo Stark Doomed album cover

(Image credit: GREG HILDEBRANDT)

The track list for Doomed is:

1. 666 in the subs
2. so bad feat. Jesse Rutherford
3. modern love
4. pussycat
5. patterns
6. slayer
7. love is a dream
8. sugar high
9. lipstick
10. tornado
11. trippin 

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.