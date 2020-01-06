Watch surviving Nirvana members reunite for a night of classic tracks

The surviving members of Nirvana reunited over the weekend to play a special set at the Hollywood Palladium.

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear performed at Art Of Elysium's Heaven Is Rock And Roll benefit show on Saturday evening and tore through five classic tracks, with help from St. Vincent, Beck and Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet.

They kicked off with Lithium and kept the pace up with In Bloom, Been A Son and Heart-Shaped Box, before winding down with a cover of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World.

Video footage of the set has now appeared online and can be watched below.

Other artists to play at the weekend event were Cheap Trick and Marilyn Manson.

Grohl, Novoselic and Smear last took to the stage together back in 2018, where they played The Vaselines track Molly’s Lips, which Nirvana covered in 1991.

The concert in Seattle saw Novoselic’s Giants In The Trees open for Foo Fighters at the city’s Safeco Field – the home of MLB’s Seattle Mariners.