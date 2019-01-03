Watch Slipknot record All Out Life in new studio clip

Slipknot have released a video showing them in the studio recording their latest single All Out Life.

The band have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter and launched the first material from the as-yet-untitled album in October.

Last month, Slipknot shared behind-the-scenes footage from the All Out Life video, which showed Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan addressing the cast of fans before filming began.

He said: “Today is the first day for Slipknot’s next thing. It starts today with you guys. I need your assistance in making something that’s going to help wake everyone else up.”

Slipknot’s sixth album is expected to launch in the middle of this year, with Crahan previously telling Billboard that the record “breaks down to good v evil, or in this sense, evil v good.”

He added: “It's about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world. This world is ugly and it's supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty.”

Slipknot will head out on a European tour this summer.