Watch Slipknot kick up a storm live in Prague

Slipknot kicked off their European tour in style earlier this month with an epic set at Rockfest in Finland.

It was the start of what will be an massive road trip for the Iowa heavyweights, with shows planned across Europe this summer and North American dates to follow in support of their upcoming studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

They stopped off at The O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday evening – and fan-filmed footage of the show has now appeared online.

Check out Slipknot blazing through The Negative One and last Halloween’s surprise release All Out Life.

The band will play in Switzerland tonight and are gearing up for their highly anticipated headline set at this weekend’s Download festival in the UK, which will take place on Saturday night at Donington.

Earlier this week, Slipknot’s manager Cory Brennan of 5B Management revealed that the band’s Knotfest festival could expand across Europe in the future.

We Are Not Your Kind will be released on August 9.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth