“I’m having the time of my life here!” Watch The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter play ferocious versions of Bodies and God Save The Queen at the first of their three sold-out shows in London

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter kicked off their three-night residency at the Bush Hall in London last night, August 13, with a riotous performance.

The punk legends performed their game-changing debut album Never Mind The Bollocks in its entirety at the show, a fundraiser for the West London venue.



“I’m having the time of my fucking life here!” vocalist Carter told the 400 fans in attendance as the quartet - completed by guitarist Steve Jones, bassist Glen Matlock and drummer Paul Cook - tore through evergreen punk classics Pretty Vacant, Bodies, God Save The Queen, and Anarchy In The UK, plus a cover of The Stooges' No Fun.

For God Save The Queen, the band were joined onstage by Yorkshire punk Yungblud, after Carter spotted him crowd-surfing towards the front of the crowd.



Watch footage from the show below:

Sex Pistols ft Frank Carter (& Yungblud) â€œGod Save the Queenâ€ live at Bush Hall, London 13 Aug 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The quartet have now announced a fourth London gig, at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 26.



“The response to the Bush Hall shows has been overwhelming and it’s a privilege to help out a local venue like that,” says Steve Jones, “And it became obvious that there are many more fans who want to see us. Playing with Frank has been such a pleasure that we wanted to extend the fun. So Kentish Town, here we come.”

Tickets for the gig will go on-sale on Friday, August 16, here, at 9am.

John Lydon has yet to share his opinion on this latest Pistols reunion, but in 2020, after yet another falling out with his former bandmates he described Matlock, Cook and Jones as “dead wood” and said, “None of these fucks would have a career but for me. They did nothing before, they’ve done nothing since.”



Matlock, Cook and Jones might yet have the last laugh.