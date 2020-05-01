Watch Sammy Hagar and The Circle smash AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have been keeping themselves busy recently thanks to their Lockdown Challenge.

The Red Rocker and his bandmates, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, have been playing together remotely, covering new jams and classic cuts.

They kicked things off with new song Funky Feng Shui, and followed that with The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again. Next up was their take on Van Halen’s Good Enough and they then played Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Three Little Birds.

And with no sign of the lockdown lifting, the band have now turned their attention to an AC/DC classic: Whole Lotta Rosie.

The clip starts with Bonham leaving a voice mail on Hagar’s phone, saying: “Sammy, it’s Jason. Give me a call. I think I have a good idea for Lockdown Challenge no.5.

“Do you remember the AC/DC song we got to do in Cabo? I’m sure you do – mind you, you don’t remember many things that go on at Cabo! Ha ha!”

The Circle released their studio album Space Between in May last year, which included the single Trust Fund Baby.

