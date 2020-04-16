Watch Sammy Hagar and The Circle play Van Halen's Good Enough during lockdown

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have released episode three of their Lockdown Challenge – an ongoing series which sees them get together remotely to play a few of their favourite tracks.

Episode one saw the Red Rocker, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson diving into new song Funky Feng Shui, while the second saw them turn their attention to The Who classic Won’t Get Fooled Again.

The third instalment is something a little closer to home for Hagar and Anthony – as it sees them tear through Van Halen’s Good Enough. The song opened Van Halen’s 1986 album 5150 – Hagar’s first record with the band following the departure of vocalist David Lee Roth in 1985.

Sammy and co. say: “We've been thinking about adding this to the set – call this rehearsal! What do you think?

Check it out below.

The Circle released their studio album Space Between in May last year, which included the single Trust Fund Baby.