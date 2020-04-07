Sammy Hagar and The Circle turn their attention to The Who for latest Lockdown Challenge

Last week, Sammy Hagar and his bandmates from The Circle remotely launched the first part of their Lockdown Challenge.

The Red Rocker, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson each recorded their parts for new track Funky Feng Shui from four separate locations and filmed it on their phones.

And it appears they have no plans to slow down and have now uploaded their take on The Who classic Won’t Get Fooled Again.

The band say: “Another week in lockdown for COVID-19 and Sammy and The Circle still need to get their jam on. This week it's a cover of the iconic Who song Won't Get Fooled Again. Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned.”

While Bonham was ensconced in his home studio, Anthony recorded his part in a bedroom, Johnson in a spare room, but Sammy trumped them all by recording his vocals in his bathroom.

Check it out below.

The Circle released their studio album Space Between in May last year, which included the single Trust Fund Baby.