Watch Sammy Hagar and The Circle perform new Lockdown Challenge song

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have released a video showing them performing the new track Funky Feng Shui.

Vocalist Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson each recorded their parts from four separate locations and filmed it on their phones – part of The Circle Lockdown Challenge.

Hagar says: “The Circle will be doing more of this, it’s too much fun! We’ve edited together all of Jason, Vic, Mikey and Sammy’s parts for The Circle Lockdown Challenge – check it out.”

The band report the challenge was initiated by Bonham, with Funky Feng Shui starting life as a jam The Circle played backstage to warm up for their live shows.

The Circle are still scheduled to head out on tour across the US this summer. Whitesnake, who were due to join the tour, had to withdraw after frontman David Coverdale reported last week that he was to have surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

The Circle released their studio album Space Between in May last year, which included the single Trust Fund Baby.