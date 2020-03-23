David Coverdale to undergo surgery - Whitesnake cancel 2020 touring plans

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale reports he’s to have bilateral inguinal hernia surgery – meaning all the band’s 2020 touring plans have been cancelled.

The group were recently forced to postpone their shows in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they had still been scheduled to hit the road later this year with Foreigner, Europe and Sammy Hagar & The Circle. But those dates will no longer include Whitesnake.

Coverdale explains: “Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad new affecting Whitesnake’s touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year.

“All tours, Europe, UK and US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.

“At this time, I can only offer you and my amazing musicians in Whitesnake and our crew, my love and sincere apologies and also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe and Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity.

“Until then, I send my love to you and yours and hopefully we will meet again along the road.”

Whitesnake were due to kick off their 2020 touring plans in Poland on April 29 and wrap up on September 20 in Chula Vista, California.