Watch Rolo Tomassi play a blistering Stage Knives live in London

Last month, Rolo Tomassi played their biggest headline show to date at the Scala in London, and you bet your arse there were cameras there to capture the action!

The 14-song set spanned the breadth and depth of the Tomassi canon, lifting four songs from 2015's Grievances, including the pulverising Stage Knives – which you can watch below!

"I'm still processing how overwhelming the evening was, to play our biggest ever show at such an iconic London venue," vocalist Eva Spence tells Metal Hammer. "This song is one of my absolute favourites to play live. It has a great energy and has been a staple of our live set since the release of Grievances"

Rolo Tomassi's latest album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It is out now.