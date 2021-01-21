Watch Roger Waters' new version of Pink Floyd's The Gunner's Dream

Roger Waters has released a video for a brand new version of Pink Floyd's 1983 song The Ginner's Dream. The song originally featured on the band's The Final Cut album, which was the last to feature Waters.

The new version, inspired by Waters watching the 2013 documentary The Man Who Saved The World (about Stanislav Petrov, the former lieutenant colonel of the Soviet Air Defence Forces and his role in preventing possible nuclear holocaust in 1983 owing to a false alarm incident), features Waters alongside band Dave Kilminster and Jonathan Wilson (guitars), Gus Seyffert (bass), Joey Waronker (drums), Jon Carin (keyboards), Bo Koster (Hammond), Ian Ritchie (saxophone) and backing vocalists Lucius-Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. You can watch the video in full below.

"Last night I watched the 2013 documentary film The Man Who Saved The World," says Waters. The man’s name is Stanislav Petrov. The year before Stanislav saved the World In the year 1982 I wrote a song The Gunner’s Dream. It’s weird to think that had Stanislav not been In the right place at the right time None of us would be alive. No one under the age of 37 would have have been born at all.

"It is acknowledged by all but the cretins amongst us that nuclear arms have no value It is also acknowledged that they are a ticking bomb and we ignore them at our peril. Accidents happen. The Stanislavs of this world are a rare breed. We’ve been extraordinarily lucky. If I ruled the world, I would heed the words of the wise I would get rid of nuclear weapons first thing tomorrow morning. On Dr. King’s name day. Of course no-one can rule the world The world cannot be ruled It can only be loved and respected and shared. If we’re still here in the morning So here is a new recording and video of The Gunner’s Dream as a gift from me and my lovely band and our friends to you."

Previously Waters has released a lockdown cover of Mother from 1979's The Wall album and also a new version of Two Suns In The Sunset.