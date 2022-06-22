Watch Roger Waters' intense performance of Pink Floyd classics on late night US TV

Roger Waters treats viewers of The Late Show to Pink Floyd anthems The Happiest Days of Our Lives and Another Brick In The Wall Pts. 2 & 3

Roger Waters was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (June 21), and Pink Floyd's former vocalist/bassist thrilled viewers with a typically committed performance of Floyd classics The Happiest Days of Our Lives and Another Brick In The Wall Pts. 2 & 3.

Introduced by his host as "The founding member and creative force behind Pink Floyd", Waters delivered the medley as a taster for his upcoming 40-date North American tour, This Is Not A Drill, which is set to launch on July 6 in Pittsburgh and continue through to October 8 in Dallas.

In a statement, the 78-year-old musician described his upcoming trek as a “new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round.”

"It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive," he says, "and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man.”

Paul Brannigan
