Watch The Cure's Robert Smith burst into tears during a recent US show

Back in May, Robert Smith was spotted serenading his wife as The Cure performed their 1989 track Plainsong during the band's concert at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

In more recent footage, the frontman has been filmed once again having a heartfelt moment with the song, welling up whilst singing and slowly walking around the stage.

The emotional display took place during the band's concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on June 28, as part of their ongoing Shows Of A Lost World tour across the US and Canada, which came to an end on July 1 in Miami.

Uploaded by YouTube user avafay, they write in the caption: "I was shocked to see Robert cry and visibly upset while singing Plainsong. It broke my heart. I know it's a sad song but he doesn't usually cry during Plainsong. I expected it for It Can Never Be the Same and I Can Never Say Goodbye. I hope he's okay."

Fans in the comments speculate over the potential reason behind Smith's tears, with some viewers suggesting that it may be sparked from the success of the trek, which has now become their highest-grossing tour with their best-ever attendance of their 45-year career.

As Billboard report, the 35-date tour pulled in $37.5million (£29million) and sold over 547,000 tickets, despite Smith's promise to keep ticket prices low after implementing a deal with Ticketmaster.

"I have a feeling he's been overwhelmed and appreciative of the crowds they have been getting. And rightly so. One of the best bands of the last 50 years," writes one fan.

As well as Plainsong, the goth rockers performed a number of hits including Just Like Heaven, Friday I'm In Love, Boys Don't Cry and more.

Check out the moment below: