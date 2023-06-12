Watch The Cure's Robert Smith serenade his wife at LA show

Robert Smith was seen serenading wife offstage at a The Cure show last month.

The moment, which was captured by a fan, shows the band's frontman singing the 1989 track Plainsong to his partner Mary Poole, who was standing side-stage at the band's concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 24.

Smith tied the knot with Poole in 1988, a year prior to the track's release.

In the footage, Smith can be seen standing in the corner of the stage with his back to the audience, while his wife looks on and smiles as he sings the end few lyrics: 'Like I'm living at the edge of the world / Like I'm living at the edge of the world / It's just the way I smile, you said'.

Concertgoer Frank Padilla, who posted the clip, writes alongside the video: "I happen to be at probably the best if not the only angle you could have seen this. Was enjoying the song noticed him step away from audience, was wondering what is he doing… And then this, pulled my phone out!”.

The Cure's concert that night served as one of three shows at the venue at the start of their North American tour, which kicked off on May 10.

Across the night, the English goth rock icons performed a number of hits including A Forest, Just Like Heaven, Friday I'm In Love, Boys Don't Cry and more, as well as rarities A Thousand Hours and Six Different Ways.

They additionally played a handful of new and unreleased songs including Alone, And Nothing Is Forever, I Can Never Say Goodbye, Fragile Thing and Endsong.

The Cure will continue touring the US until July 1, with their next show set to take place on June 13 in Detroit.

View the sweet moment below:

Was already awesome to see, in person someone who helped me cope with so many things thru my teens and well into today, decades later. But to then see, knowing what a genuine person @RobertSmith seems to be, then turn and sing to his wife off stage was simply amazing! @thecure pic.twitter.com/EJJb9nkPS5June 8, 2023 See more

Jun 13: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jun 14: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 18: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 20: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 25: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jun 29: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 01: Miami Miami-Dade Arena, FL