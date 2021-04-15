Watch Rina Sawayama and Elton John duet on powerful LGBTQ+ anthem Chosen Family

Rina Sawayama has shared the video for her new version of LGBTQ+ anthem Chosen Family, which the London-based singer/songwriter has re-recorded with Elton John.

Speaking about the song and Elton John’s cameo on it, Sawayama says: “It was such a joy and honour to rework Chosen Family with the legendary Elton John. The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget. I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts. Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

The original version of Chosen Family appears on Sawayama’s debut album, Sawayama, which was released on Dirty Hits in April 2020.

The Japanese/British pop star will tour the UK in November:



09 November Manchester, Albert Hall

11 November Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union

13 November Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

15 November Birmingham, Institute

16 November London @ Electric Brixton - SOLD OUT

17 November London @ Roundhouse – SOLD OUT