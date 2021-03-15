Watch Rina Sawayama perform her single XS at Abbey Road Studios

Are you craving a musical mix of noughties pop, nineties R'n'B, and er, nu metal? Look no further than Rina Sawayama.

Sawayama recently performed her hit single XS for the BRITs 2021 Rising Star Session at Abbey Road Studios. The Japanese-British artist has been nominated for this year's BRIT's Rising Star, an award that launched the careers of acts like Adele and Rag'n'Bone Man.

On her nomination, Sawayama comments: “I literally fell to the floor when I found out that I’d been nominated for Rising Star. I really can’t put into words how much this means to me given that I wasn’t eligible for this award a few weeks ago and now that door has been opened for future generations of artists like myself. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, it means the world.”

XS is taken from her debut album Sawayama, that's out now. You can watch her performance at Abbey Road below.