Watch official footage of Metallica playing Phantom Lord

Metallica have released official footage of their performance of Phantom Lord at last weekend's tribute to former manager Jon Zazula in Florida.

The thrash metal pioneers performed a set full of early classics at the show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday November 6.

Introducing the song, frontman James Hetfield can be seen explaining that the title of Phantom Lord is taken from his pre-Metallica band. It appeared on Metallica's 1983 debut album Kill 'Em All.

The old school set was in honour of their original label boss, manager and “father figure” Jon Zazula and his wife Marsha, who died in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

They played songs exclusively from their first two albums, Kill ’Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning, both originally released on Zazula’s label Megaforce.

The 16-song setlist kicked off with Creeping Death and Ride The Lightning and also included No Remorse, Phantom Lord, Motorbreath, For Whom The Bell Tolls, Seek And Destroy, Fade To Black and closer Hit The Lights.

They also played covers of Diamond Head’s Am I Evil and Blitzkrieg’s Blitzkrieg. The band were supported by British rockers Raven, who were also signed to Megaforce.

When they announced the tribute gig, Metallica said: "Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour.

"With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all… we would not be where we are today without the two of them."

A recording of the tribute show is available to buy from Metallica's website.

Metallica set list, November 6, 2022

Creeping Death

Ride The Lightning

Motorbreath

No Remorse

Trapped Under Ice

The Call Of Ktulu

Phantom Lord

Am I Evil

Metal Militia

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Whiplash

Fade To Black

Seek & Destroy



Encore:

Fight Fire With Fire

Bliztkrieg

Hit The Lights