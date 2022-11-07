Metallica just played their special ’80s show and the setlist is an old school fan’s dream

Metallica have played a special old school set at a show in honour of their original label boss, manager and “father figure” Jon Zazula and his wife Marsha, who died in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

The show, which took place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday November 6, saw the metal icons play songs exclusively from their first two albums, 1983’s Kill ’Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning, both originally released on Zazula’s label Megaforce.

The 16-song setlist kicked off with Creeping Death and Ride The Lightning and also included No Remorse, Phantom Lord, Motorbreath, For Whom The Bell Tolls, Seek And Destroy, Fade To Black and closer Hit The Lights, as well as covers of Diamond Head’s Am I Evil and Blitzkrieg’s Blitzkrieg. The band were supported by British rockers Raven, who were also signed to Megaforce.

Announcing the show in September, Metallica paid tribute to the Zazulas,

"Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all… we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

The Zazula family responded with a statement of their own: "The Zazula family is beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents' honor," state the Zazula family. "The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable.”

Jon Zazula founded Megaforce Records in 1982 with his wife Marsha in order to release Kill ’Em All. Metallica’s No Life ’Til Leather demo cassette had been a top-selling item in the record store the couple ran at a flea market in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Jon became Metallica’s first manager, and Megaforce also went on to release albums by Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, King’s X, Stormtroopers Of Death, and more.

A recording of Metallica’s tribute show is available to pre-order from the band’s official website (opens in new tab).

Metallica set list, November 6, 2022

Creeping Death

Ride The Lightning

Motorbreath

No Remorse

Trapped Under Ice

The Call Of Ktulu

Phantom Lord

Am I Evil

Metal Militia

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Whiplash

Fade To Black

Seek & Destroy



Encore:

Fight Fire With Fire

Bliztkrieg

Hit The Lights