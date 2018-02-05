Watch Phil Campbell play through 2 tracks from new album

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a playthough video showcasing two tracks from their new album.
The Age Of Absurdity was released at the end of last month via Nuclear Blast, with the former Motorhead guitarist and vocalist Neil Starr featuring in the new video for MusicRadar.
In the clip, Campbell plays snippets from Freak Show and Step Into The Fire, while Starr explains the ideas behind the lyrics.
Speaking of Freak Show, Starr says: “On the last night of the tour when we were in Switzerland, we ended up in a small town called Engelberg.
“We played the gig and the guy who put it on owned the bar we were at and he said, ‘You can just stay here all night if you like.’
“The bus call wasn’t until 6am, so basically we got smashed and met some very interesting characters who have unfortunately been called the freak show people on the song. It was a great night and one hell of a way to end a tour.”
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will head back out on the road later this month. Find a full list of dates below.
- Queen and Adam Lambert announce UK and European shows
- Black Country Communion share Love Remains studio video
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
- Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog & TeamRock launch She Rocks month
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons 2018 tour dates
Feb 23: Poole Winter’s End Festival, UK
Feb 27: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Feb 28: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands
Mar 01: Uden De Pul, Netherlands
Mar 02: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium
Mar 03: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Mar 05: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Mar 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 07: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany
Mar 08: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Mar 09: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany
Mar 10: Munich Strom, Germany
Mar 12: Solothurn Kulturfabrik, Switzerland
Mar 16: Rome Jailbreak, Italy
Mar 17: Pavia Dagda Club, Italy
Mar 18: San Dona Revolver Club, Italy
Mar 19: Paris La Boule Noire, France
Mar 21: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Mar 22: Nancy 915 Kaffe, France
Mar 23: Vaureal Le Forum, France
Mar 24: Brest Cabaret Vauban, France
Mar 25: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Apr 01: Seaton Mad Hatters Festival, UK
Apr 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Apr 18: Glasgow Garage, UK
Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Apr 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Apr 21: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
May 04: Kirriemuir Bonfest, UK
Jun 23: Leipzig Matapaloz Festival, Germany
Jul 27: Ebbe Vale Steelhouse Festival, UK
Jul 28: Drogheda Rally Of Lugh Longarm, Ireland
Aug 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Greece
Aug 30: Ioannina Stage, Greece
Aug 31: Thessaloniki Street Mode Festival, Greece
Sep 01: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria
Sep 03: Bucharest Quantic, Romania
Sep 04: Timisoara Reflektor, Romania
Sep 06: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Oct 27: Miami Chrisr Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Cruise, FL
Nov 08: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell, UK
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons launch video for Dark Days