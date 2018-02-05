Watch Phil Campbell play through 2 tracks from new album

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a playthough video showcasing two tracks from their new album.

The Age Of Absurdity was released at the end of last month via Nuclear Blast, with the former Motorhead guitarist and vocalist Neil Starr featuring in the new video for MusicRadar.

In the clip, Campbell plays snippets from Freak Show and Step Into The Fire, while Starr explains the ideas behind the lyrics.

Speaking of Freak Show, Starr says: “On the last night of the tour when we were in Switzerland, we ended up in a small town called Engelberg.

“We played the gig and the guy who put it on owned the bar we were at and he said, ‘You can just stay here all night if you like.’

“The bus call wasn’t until 6am, so basically we got smashed and met some very interesting characters who have unfortunately been called the freak show people on the song. It was a great night and one hell of a way to end a tour.”

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will head back out on the road later this month. Find a full list of dates below.

Feb 23: Poole Winter’s End Festival, UK

Feb 27: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Feb 28: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Mar 01: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Mar 02: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Mar 03: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Mar 05: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Mar 07: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Mar 08: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Mar 09: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany

Mar 10: Munich Strom, Germany

Mar 12: Solothurn Kulturfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 16: Rome Jailbreak, Italy

Mar 17: Pavia Dagda Club, Italy

Mar 18: San Dona Revolver Club, Italy

Mar 19: Paris La Boule Noire, France

Mar 21: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 22: Nancy 915 Kaffe, France

Mar 23: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Mar 24: Brest Cabaret Vauban, France

Mar 25: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Apr 01: Seaton Mad Hatters Festival, UK

Apr 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Apr 18: Glasgow Garage, UK

Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Apr 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Apr 21: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

May 04: Kirriemuir Bonfest, UK

Jun 23: Leipzig Matapaloz Festival, Germany

Jul 27: Ebbe Vale Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 28: Drogheda Rally Of Lugh Longarm, Ireland

Aug 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Greece

Aug 30: Ioannina Stage, Greece

Aug 31: Thessaloniki Street Mode Festival, Greece

Sep 01: Sofia Mixtape 5, Bulgaria

Sep 03: Bucharest Quantic, Romania

Sep 04: Timisoara Reflektor, Romania

Sep 06: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Oct 27: Miami Chrisr Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Cruise, FL

Nov 08: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell, UK

