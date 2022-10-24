Watch Paramore play All I Wanted for the first time ever at historic When We Were Young set

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Paramore kicked off their When We Were Young headline set by dusting off a never-before-played track

Hayley Williams on stage
(Image credit: Twitter)

After being forced to cancel the first day of the festival due to severe weather conditions, emo and pop punk mega-fest When We Were Young finally kicked off yesterday, Sunday October 23, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after over nine months of build-up and hype. 

One of the headliners of this year's lineup were none other than Paramore, fresh off officially announcing their comeback with well-received new single This Is Why, taken from the album of the same name, which will be out out February 10 via Atlantic.

Playing a career-spanning, twelve-song set, the emo icons delighted the Las Vegas crowd by opening their show with a live debut for fan-favourite track All I Wanted, taken from 2009 album Brand New Eyes.

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the track being played for the first time below.

Paramore are currently midway through a North American tour, with a UK and Ireland tour coming next year.

Paramore North America tour dates 2022

Oct 02: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Theater, CA
Oct 04: Magna The Great SaltAir, UT
Oct 06: Omaha Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE
Oct 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK
Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX
Oct 11: Chesterfield The Factory, MO 
Oct 14: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS
Oct 16: Austin City Limits, TX
Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV
Oct 23: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV
Oct 29: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV
Nov 07: Toronto HISTORY, CAN
Nov 09: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL
Nov 11: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH
Nov 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Nov 16: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL
Nov 19: Mexico City Corona Capital Festival, MEX

Paramore UK and Ireland tour dates 2023

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. 