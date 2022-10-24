Watch Paramore play All I Wanted for the first time ever at historic When We Were Young set

After being forced to cancel the first day of the festival due to severe weather conditions, emo and pop punk mega-fest When We Were Young finally kicked off yesterday, Sunday October 23, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after over nine months of build-up and hype.

One of the headliners of this year's lineup were none other than Paramore, fresh off officially announcing their comeback with well-received new single This Is Why, taken from the album of the same name, which will be out out February 10 via Atlantic.

Playing a career-spanning, twelve-song set, the emo icons delighted the Las Vegas crowd by opening their show with a live debut for fan-favourite track All I Wanted, taken from 2009 album Brand New Eyes.

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the track being played for the first time below.

Paramore are currently midway through a North American tour, with a UK and Ireland tour coming next year.

Paramore on stage! When We Were Young “All I Wanted” LIVE debut! It just happened 🤯🔗 https://t.co/8H2iJvFRvr pic.twitter.com/m0ji5fijPdOctober 24, 2022 See more

Oct 02: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Theater, CA

Oct 04: Magna The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 06: Omaha Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE

Oct 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 11: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Oct 14: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Oct 16: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 23: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Nov 07: Toronto HISTORY, CAN

Nov 09: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 11: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 16: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 19: Mexico City Corona Capital Festival, MEX

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena