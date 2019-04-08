Watch Papa Roach's live video for Not The Only One ahead of UK tour

Papa Roach have released a live video for their track Not The Only One.

The song originally appeared on the band's latest album Who Do You Trust?, which was released back in January via ElevenSeven Music.

The live footage was captured during Papa Roach's recent show at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood and has been released to mark the start of their UK tour, which will kick off this coming weekend.

The band said: “We are really excited to go deep in the UK and double the number of cities we played in 2017.

“We have the opportunity to visit places we’ve wanted to go to for a while like Edinburgh and Aberdeen as well as Exeter and Southampton and it will be more convenient for fans to travel to us this time.

“Reading and Leeds festivals were off the chain and now we get to play for longer. The Monday – Thursday shows will finish at 10.30pm to make sure our fans can catch their ride home.”

Papa Roach will be joined on the tour by special guests Nothing More.

Papa Roach 2019 UK tour dates

Apr 13: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 14: Exeter Great Hall

Apr 15: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 17: London O2 Forum (With Hot Milk)

Apr 18: London O2 Forum (With A)

Apr 20: Manchester O2 Academy

Apr 21: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 23: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 24: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Apr 25: Aberdeen Music Hall

Apr 27: Norwich UEA

Apr 28: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 29: Birmingham O2 Academy