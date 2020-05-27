Watch Overkill and Exodus members jam Megadeth classic Wake Up Dead

Members of Overkill, Exodus, Shadows Fall and Angor have got together remotely while in lockdown to cover Megadeth classic Wake Up Dead.

Drummer Jason Bittner (Overkill, Shadows Fall), vocalist Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza and bassist Jack Gibson (Exodus), and guitarist Felipe Roa (Angor, ex Shadows Fall) put together a video from lockdown - part of Bittner’s Quarantine Jams.

The four-piece wasted no time in driving through the Megadeth track, which kicked off Dave Mustaine and co's 1986 album Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?, with Bittner saying: “ Just a bunch of metalheads jamming a cover for fun under quarantine.”

Check out the video below.

Earlier today, we reported that Charlie Benante had reunited with his old Anthrax bandmate John Bush to release a lockdown video for the track Packaged Rebellion.

The song originally appeared on Anthrax album Sound Of White Noise – Bush’s first record with the band back in 1993.

Last week, Phil Demmel led Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner, Dave McClain and Mike Inez through a lockdown cover of Thin Lizzy’s Bad Reputation.