Watch Obituary's lyric video for My Will To Live

Obituary have released a lyric video for their new single My Will To Live.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming 11th album, Dying of Everything, due for release on January 13 via Relapse Records.

The band say: "The time is almost here and we could not be more excited to finally get the new album in the hands of the fans! It's been a long time coming and we know that you guys have been patiently waiting for this release, so we are proud to give one more treat with this next single.

"My Will To Live was one of the last songs we wrote for this album and it is the one we chose for the lyric video as it's a classic Obituary-style song with plenty of groove and a vicious vocal performance by John Tardy and a damn good representation of Dying of Everything as a whole and will hopefully whet your taste buds and prepare your ear canal for what you can expect from these Florida boys and the new record! Enjoy and here we go!"

Obituary will shortly tour Europe and the UK as support for Trivium. The tour kicks off in Tilburg, Netherlands, On January 17.

Jan 17: Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13

Jan 18: Saarbrücken, Germany @ Saarlandhalle

Jan 20: Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Jan 21: Erfurt, Germany @ Messe

Jan 22: Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín

Jan 23: Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola

Jan 25: Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

Jan 27: Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

Jan 28: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

Jan 29: Germany, Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

Jan 31: Brussels, Belgium @ AB

Feb 01: Paris, France @ L'Olympia

Feb 03: Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27

Feb 04: Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo

Feb 05: Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Feb 07: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Feb 08: Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

Feb 10: Ludwigsburg, Germany @ MHP Arena

Feb 11: Hamburg , Germany @ Sporthalle

Feb 12: Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Feb 14: Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

Feb 15: Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

Feb 17: Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Feb 18: Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

Feb 19: Milano, Italy @ Alcatraz

Feb 20: Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle