Watch Obituary's lyric video for My Will To Live

Obituary have released a lyric video for their new single My Will To Live.
The track is taken from the band's upcoming 11th album, Dying of Everything, due for release on January 13 via Relapse Records.
The band say: "The time is almost here and we could not be more excited to finally get the new album in the hands of the fans! It's been a long time coming and we know that you guys have been patiently waiting for this release, so we are proud to give one more treat with this next single.
"My Will To Live was one of the last songs we wrote for this album and it is the one we chose for the lyric video as it's a classic Obituary-style song with plenty of groove and a vicious vocal performance by John Tardy and a damn good representation of Dying of Everything as a whole and will hopefully whet your taste buds and prepare your ear canal for what you can expect from these Florida boys and the new record! Enjoy and here we go!"
Obituary will shortly tour Europe and the UK as support for Trivium. The tour kicks off in Tilburg, Netherlands, On January 17.
Obituary UK and Europe Tour Dates 2023 (supporting Trivium)
Jan 17: Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13
Jan 18: Saarbrücken, Germany @ Saarlandhalle
Jan 20: Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Jan 21: Erfurt, Germany @ Messe
Jan 22: Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín
Jan 23: Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
Jan 25: Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture
Jan 27: Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
Jan 28: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
Jan 29: Germany, Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
Jan 31: Brussels, Belgium @ AB
Feb 01: Paris, France @ L'Olympia
Feb 03: Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27
Feb 04: Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo
Feb 05: Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
Feb 07: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Feb 08: Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
Feb 10: Ludwigsburg, Germany @ MHP Arena
Feb 11: Hamburg , Germany @ Sporthalle
Feb 12: Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
Feb 14: Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
Feb 15: Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
Feb 17: Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Feb 18: Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
Feb 19: Milano, Italy @ Alcatraz
Feb 20: Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle