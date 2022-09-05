Watch Nickelback react hilariously to iconic Nickelback memes

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Chad Kroeger and co. react to the internet's best Nickelback memes while secretly watching people listen to their music

Nickelback laughing to Nickelback memes
(Image credit: REACT)

Over the years, Nickelback, the band that everyone loves to hate, have had a fair share of memes made in their honour. 

In a new interview, frontman Chad Kroeger and co. check out a few of the very best, as part of React's ongoing, award-winning series which sees fans, musicians and select groups of individuals react to various bands, songs and internet trends.

Their latest episode, Nickelback Reacts to Nickelback Fans React To Nickelback, is pretty self-explanatory - fans listen to Nickelback songs, while Nickelback watch their reactions secretly from another room, before letting the listeners know they were actually watching them the entire time, making for a pretty amusing - and wholesome - watch.

During the exercise, the viewers are presented with a selection of hilarious Nickleback memes, and both parties, including the band themselves, can barely keep themselves composed.

The first meme fans are shown is the infamous clip that was conceived following the release of Nickelback's 2005 country-rock ballad Photograph, lifted from their album For All The Right Reasons (you know, the one with the graph).

"We have literally introduced the song as that," says Chad in response.

As fans offer their own reactions to the meme, Nickelback laugh hysterically behind the scenes, before the participants are shown another set of popular Nickelback memes which feature Kroeger's iconic wavy blonde hair replaced by ramen noodles. "My god, they turned him into Justin Timberlake," says one fan. "They did him so dirty!" laughs another.

Watch the full video or the meme segment at 7:03 below. Nickelback recently created more internet hysteria by teasing what sounds like their heaviest song ever. A new album is expected soon.

Last month, the Canadian hard rockers teased the arrival of a seriously heavy new song via a short audio snippet. In response, the Twitter world exploded with thousands of users analysing, celebrating and memeifying Nickelback's new direction, with many flabbergasted by the fact that the band seem to be going metalcore. 

Check out a newly updated preview of the song below:

See more
Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  