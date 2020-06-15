Watch Neil Peart’s short film Growth Rings

Neil Peart and Jeremy Bout’s short film titled Growth Rings has been released online.

Peart co-wrote the film with Edge Factor founder and president Bout in partnership with DW Drums, and it examines how music marks the key moments in our lives.

The late Rush drummer also provides the narration for the short film.

Bout says: “Neil and I explored the idea that each person can mark moments and milestones in our lives – the good and the bad years, the challenges and the triumphs in the same way a history of a tree can be understood by examining its growth rings.”

In the film, Peart says: “Artists works with their instruments to create a story that will mark their own place in the world, and maybe, if they are excellent and fortunate, they will leave a mark on the world of their own to be measured and counted among our growth rings.”

Peart’s death was announced on January 10, with a statement from Rush saying the 67-year-old died on January 7 after a three and a half year battle with brain cancer.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a pavilion at Port Dalhousie’s Lakeside Park will be named after Peart, while a new animated video for Rush’s The Spirit Of Radio was released last week.