Watch Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Randy George cover Ringo Starr

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Randy George have released a video for their version of Ringo Starr’s It Don’t Come Easy.

The song is taken from Cov3r To Cov3r, out on July 24 via InsideOut. It’s the third instalment of the trio’s Cover To Cover album series, which includes renditions of classics originally performed by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, David Bowie and more.

Says drummer Mike Portnoy: “Having done solo Beatles covers from both Paul (Maybe I’m Amazed) and George (What Is Life) on the first Cover To Cover, it was time to represent Ringo this time around.

"I had the honour of singing the lead vocals on this one and am so proud to have none other than my daughter Melody doing the backing vocals marking our first daddy and daughter duet! And totally appropriate for it to be a Beatles-related song as she’s just as much of a Beatles fanatic as I am!”

The trio, who also play together in the Neal Morse Band, previously released a video for their version of Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street which is taken from the same album.