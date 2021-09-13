Watch Mudvayne perform for the first time in 12 years, at Inkcarceration Festival

Having announced, back in April, their reformation to play a series of US festival shows, Mudvayne played their first gig together on September 11, headlining night two of the Inkcarceration festival in Ohio.

The Illinois group, who went on hiatus in 2010, reunited with their classic line-up of vocalist Chad Grey, guitarist Greg Tribbett, bassist Ryan Martinie and drummer Matthew McDonough, and headlined the event’s main stage on Saturday night, above A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Pop Evil and more.

The band’s setlist for the evening, shown below, featured 14 songs, climaxing with fan favourite Dig.

1. Not Falling

2. -1

3. Death Blooms

4. Internal Primates Forever

5. Silenced

6. A New Game

7. Prod

8. A Cinderella Story

9. Dull Boy

10. World So Cold

11. Determined

12. Nothing to Gein

13. Happy?

14. Dig



Mudvayne went on hiatus in 2010 following the release of their self-titled fifth studio album, to allow vocalist Gray and and guitarist Tribbett to focus on their side band Hell Yeah. When Gray sacked Tribbett from that band in 2014, the notion of a Mudvayne reunion seem highly unlikely, although the singer refused to declare the band dead, saying, “We all still talk and I’m not ready to put a headstone on anything yet.”

The quartet will also appear at three further festivals, Louder Than Life (September 23-26 in Louisville, Kentucky), Aftershock (October 7-10 in Sacramento, California) and Welcome To Rockville (November 11-14 in Daytona Beach, Florida).