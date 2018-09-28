Watch Monster Magnet put the hammer down in new lyric video

Monster Magnet have released a lyric video for their hard-hitting new single When The Hammer Comes Down.

The track has been lifted from the band’s latest studio album Mindfucker which launched back in March via Napalm Records.

Monster Magnet have launched the promo to mark the start of their North American tour, which will get under way later tonight (September 28) at Lee’s Palace in Toronto. They’ll then play a further 20 dates, before wrapping up with a set at The Sinclair in Boston on October 28.

Speaking about the tour, frontman Dave Wyndorf says: “And the electrified circus leaves town! Time to rock, bitches!”

Wyndorf described their latest album as “a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia.”

He added: “It’s also an album that gets right to the point – the world is out of its fucking mind and I’m livin’ it… for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl.

“So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”

Find a full list of Monster Magnet’s upcoming tour dates below.

Monster Magnet 2018 North American tour

Sep 28: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Sep 29: Pontiac The Emerald Theatre, MI

Oct 02: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Oct 03: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Oct 05: Denver The Bluebird Theater, CO

Oct 06: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Oct 08: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Oct 09: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Oct 10: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 12: San Francisco Thee Parkside, CA

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 15: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Oct 16: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Oct 17: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

Oct 19: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Oct 20: Dallas Canton Hall, TX

Oct 21: Houston White Oak, TX

Oct 23: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 24: Nashville Basement East, TN

Oct 26: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 27: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Oct 28: Boston The Sinclair, MA