Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett play War Pigs with The Wedding Band

Late last month, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and The Wedding Band played a set at Cosmo Music in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Hammett, who is joined in the covers group by his Metallica bandmate Robert Trujillo, along with Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Cane and drummer Joey Castillo, was in Canada to promote his It’s Alive! Classic Horror And Sci-Fi Art Exhibition, which is currently being held at Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum.

Cosmo Music have now released video footage of The Wedding Band playing Black Sabbath classic War Pigs, with the clip also showing fans meeting Hammett.

Metallica will resume their European tour dates later this month when they play in Romania on August 14, while they’ll also perform two special S&M2 shows in San Francisco on September 6 and 8.

The footage will then hit cinemas around the world on October 6.

Announcing the cinema release, Metallica said: “Recorded live on September 6 and 8, S&M2 will see us joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, led in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season.

“We'll be performing several tracks from the original 1999 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then.”