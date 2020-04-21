Watch Metallica rock Germany in 2015 with “one of the best setlists ever”

Metallica have gone back in time to Germany 2015 in the latest episode of their Metallica Mondays concert series.

The band have been uploading various classic performances from the vaults to keep fans entertained during the current lockdown.

So far, the thrash giants have revisited sets from Slane Castle in Ireland in 2019, Paris in 2017, Copenhagen in 2009 and their 2017 homecoming show from San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival.

The latest broadcast is from Munich’s Olympiapark on May 31, 2015, and it was introduced by Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

He said: “This show is incredible because we played Metal Militia, which is a rarity. We played King Nothing which is a very cool song that we don’t play very often and Disposable Heroes, which is my favourite Metallica song ever.

“We played Lords Of Summer for the first time and, get this, we played The Frayed Ends Of Sanity in its entirety, which is very cool.

“The setlist is incredible – it’s one of the best setlists ever. This night was just filled with surprises. You’ve got to watch this show just to watch Lars Ulrich with his mouth open because that’s always a treat!”

Introducing Metallica Mondays, the band said: “While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favourite shows at a socially responsible distance?

“Let’s stay connected and virtually visit a few of our favourite places in the world together as we bring a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!”

Each concert is broadcast on Metallica's YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET (1am GMT) with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the stream.

Metallica: Munich Olympiapark, May 31, 2015

1. Fuel

2. For Whom The Bell Tolls

3. Metal Militia

4. King Nothing

5. Disposable Heroes

6. The Unforgiven II

7. Cyanide

8. Lords Of Summer

9. Sad But True

10. The Frayed Ends Of Sanity

11. One

12. Master Of Puppets

13. Fight Fire With Fire

14. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

15. Seek & Destroy

16. Creeping Death

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman