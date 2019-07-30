Watch Metallica play Four Horsemen at Estonia show

Metallica have released some pro-shot video of their performance of The Four Horsemen, filmed live at Raadi Airfield in Tartu, Estonia on July 18.

The show was the latest stop on the band's WorldWired Tour, which kicked off in Puerto Rico in October 2016.

It February it was revealed that the tour had generated $150 million in gross earnings for the band.

They’ll return to the US in September for two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestrato celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark S&M live album.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Metallica would release a children’s book detailing the band’s history on November 26.

Metallica Tartu Setlist

Hardwired

The Memory Remains

The Four Horsemen

The God that Failed

The Unforgiven

Now That We're Dead

Moth Into Flame

Sad but True

Halo on Fire

St. Anger

One

Master of Puppets

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Creeping Death

Seek & Destroy

Encore

Spit Out the Bone

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany