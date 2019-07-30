Watch Metallica play Four Horsemen at Estonia show

Metallica have released some pro-shot video of their performance of The Four Horsemen, filmed live at Raadi Airfield in Tartu, Estonia on July 18.
The show was the latest stop on the band's WorldWired Tour, which kicked off in Puerto Rico in October 2016.
It February it was revealed that the tour had generated $150 million in gross earnings for the band.
They’ll return to the US in September for two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestrato celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark S&M live album.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Metallica would release a children’s book detailing the band’s history on November 26.
Metallica Tartu Setlist
Hardwired
The Memory Remains
The Four Horsemen
The God that Failed
The Unforgiven
Now That We're Dead
Moth Into Flame
Sad but True
Halo on Fire
St. Anger
One
Master of Puppets
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Creeping Death
Seek & Destroy
Encore
Spit Out the Bone
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany