Metallica’s WorldWired tour brings in more than $155 million

Metallica began their WorldWired tour in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct back in 2016.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo have toured across the world since then – and it’s been revealed by Billboard how much cash the mammoth run of shows have brought in.

The website reports that the band’s grossed $10.3 million throughout January – taking the total figure to $155.9m since the live shows got under way.

As for ticket sales, Metallica have sold a total, so far, of 1,554,470 – and that’s before they hit the road again in the US later this month.

Metallica will also return to Europe later this year for shows throughout May, June, July and August.

Billboard also report that since 1990 when they began tracking tour earnings, Metallica have grossed more than $600m and sold over 10m tickets around the world.

Earlier this month, Metallica released their new album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic, which was recorded in San Francisco in early January, with the event organised in aid of their All Within My Hands Foundation.