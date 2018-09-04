Metallica offer fans free show downloads on North American tour

Metallica have given fans in North America the opportunity to download the audio files from the live shows they attend on the current leg of their WorldWired tour.

The band have just kicked off the latest run of dates in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – and Metallica have asked fans to keep hold of their tickets after the shows so they can scan the barcode to receive a copy of the concert.

Metallica say: “As we like to do, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage.

“Each show is mixed and mastered by the team behind behind Hardwired...To Self-Destruct to bring you the best possible audio quality.

“And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the shows you and attend.

“Hold on to that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan, to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show.”

In addition, Metallica have teased the highly-anticipated reissue of …And Justice For All in a short Twitter video.

The clip shows the packaging on the production line and fans also get a glimpse of the box set. No other information has been released, although the band say it’s coming soon.

Check it out below.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Sep 06: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Sep 08: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI