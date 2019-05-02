Metallica's first European show setlist includes a bunch of unexpected rarities

Metallica kicked off their European stretch of the Worldwired Tour last night in Lisbon, Portugal. The heavy metal monarchs have been touring the US extensively since their last trip across the pond a year ago.

Opening up with Hardwired they then played Disposable Heroes for the very first time on the tour, followed by 1984 classic Ride the Lightning.

And it only got better from there, with "The Black Album" classics The Unforgiven and Sad but True, with the first performance of The God that Failed since June 24, 2012 sandwiched in between. Then Frantic ( first performance since December 10, 2011) and a trio of back to back pièce de résistance tracks: ...And Justice For All's One followed immediately by Master of Puppets and then For Whom the Bell Tolls. What a show!

The band will be continuing their tour across Europe until September, when they return to the US for two shows before embarking on the next leg of the tour in Australia and New Zealand.

1. The Ecstasy of Gold (Ennio Morricone song)

2. Hardwired Intro

3. Hardwired

4. Disposable Heroes (tour debut)

5. Ride the Lightning

6. The God that Failed (tour debut; first performance since June 24, 2012)

7. The Unforgiven

8. Here Comes Revenge

9. Moth Into Flame

10. Sad but True

11. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

(followed by Kirk & Rob's solos incl. Censurados, Xutos & Pontapés, ManUNkind & Orion)

12. Frantic (tour debut; first performance since December 10, 2011)

13. One

14. Master of Puppets

15. For Whom the Bell Tolls

16. Creeping Death

17. Seek & Destroy

Encore:

18. Lords of Summer (tour debut; live debut of the final studio version)

19. Nothing Else Matters

20. Enter Sandman (with 'The Frayed Ends of Sanity' outro)