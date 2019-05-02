James Hetfield “absolutely nailed” his role in Ted Bundy film

James Hetfield and Zac Efron at the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile

Zac Efron has praised James Hetfield for his role in the upcoming Ted Bundy thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile.

The film will hit Netflix tomorrow (May 3) and stars the Metallica vocalist and guitarist in his first film appearance as Officer Bob Hayward.

Efron, who plays the American serial killer, was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, when the host asked him about Hetfield.

Efron replied: “He comes on the set – and it's one of the more pivotal moments. It's the moment that Ted actually got caught for the first time. He ran a stop sign and James Hetfield plays the policeman that picks him up.

“James Hetfield, to his credit, he came and absolutely nailed the part – he just crushed it. It's like he’s been acting his own life. He had no fear. He did a great job.

“I was ready to maybe give James Hetfield a tip, but he didn't ask for a single one. James Hetfield is the shit!”

Efron added: “When I got pulled over by James Hetfield, it was like a dream come true!”

The Joe Berlinger-directed movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah earlier this year, with Hetfield and Efron joined in the cast by Lily Collins.

Metallica are currently on tour across Europe, with their next show taking place on Friday evening in Madrid.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany