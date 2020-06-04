Watch Mastodon, Emma Ruth Rundle and more cover Kate Bush

Ambient post-rocker Emma Ruth Rundle has teamed up with members of Mastodon, YOB and Old Man Gloom for a spirited cover of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill. They released a new lockdown video in order to help raise money to help protestors arrested in recent Black Lives Matter protests in America.

The collective came about through heavy metal chat show Two Minutes To Late Night, whose Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) also features, alongside Rundle, Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, YOB's Aaron Riesenberg and Santos Montano from Old Man Gloom.

"Hello friends, we decided to release this video on schedule even though our country is in turmoil because we wanted to honour the hard work of our guest musicians and to give our fans a respite from the horrors of the fascist police state," the collective say in a statement. "In lieu of donating to our Patreon, we ask you to consider making a donation to the protestor bail funds for your local city.

"Please take a moment to acknowledge our many friends who cannot enjoy any kind of video right now. Black Lives Matter. Rest in power George Floyd and the many other victims of systemic oppression. This is our eighth bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon."

Donations can be made here.